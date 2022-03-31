DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,303,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,018 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

