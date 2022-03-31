DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $91.95 on Thursday. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $184.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

