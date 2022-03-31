D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHI. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $110.45.
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
