D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHI. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.