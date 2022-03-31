Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $373,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,599. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $1,664,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $6,525,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

