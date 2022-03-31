Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Shares of CYCC opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

