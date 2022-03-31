CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $138,072.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,145.60 or 0.99993305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.00280290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00063916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00025066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001497 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.