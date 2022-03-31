CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.95.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.45. 279,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

