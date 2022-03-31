Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.23. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $152.77. 594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.61. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $99,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,835 shares of company stock worth $3,916,091. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

