Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cuentas by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cuentas during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cuentas by 126.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 53,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUEN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,075. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17. Cuentas has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

