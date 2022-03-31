CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTO. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $64.72 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $49.48 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.