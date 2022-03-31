CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Equities researchers at Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSWI. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.13. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,642. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $145.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 61,573 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 711,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
CSW Industrials Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.
