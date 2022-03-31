CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Equities researchers at Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSWI. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.13. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,642. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $145.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 61,573 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 711,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

