Croda International’s (CRDA) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 8,700 ($113.96) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDA. Citigroup cut Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($123.13) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.89) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.82) to GBX 8,600 ($112.65) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.46) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($110.53).

Get Croda International alerts:

LON CRDA traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,880 ($103.22). 393,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,420.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,703.82. The company has a market cap of £10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 34.45. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,310.53 ($82.66) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($137.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 56.50 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($92.99), for a total transaction of £99,456.99 ($130,281.62). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($92.17), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,272,083.73).

About Croda International (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.