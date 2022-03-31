Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Down 37.7% in March

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

COIHY traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.24. 712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Croda International has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $71.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COIHY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Croda International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

