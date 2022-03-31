Critical Comparison: Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

ROHM has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brother Industries has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ROHM and Brother Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROHM 15.34% 8.43% 7.00% Brother Industries 5.40% 7.08% 4.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ROHM and Brother Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROHM $3.40 billion 2.43 $347.82 million $2.99 13.40 Brother Industries $5.74 billion 0.86 $222.92 million $2.50 15.01

ROHM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brother Industries. ROHM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brother Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ROHM pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brother Industries pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ROHM and Brother Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROHM 0 0 0 1 4.00 Brother Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

ROHM beats Brother Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ROHM Company Profile (Get Rating)

ROHM Co., Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations. The Discrete Semiconductor Devices segment covers diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes. The Module segment produces power modules that include print head and optical modules. The Others segment deals with resistors, tantalum capacitors, power modules, and lighting products. It also develops large scale integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. The company was founded by Kenichiro Sato in December 1954 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Brother Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others. The Printing and Solutions Business segment offers printers, all-in-ones, fax machines, and electronic stationeries. The Personal and Home Business segment composes of sewing products, which include home sewing and embroidery machines. The Machinery Business segment supplies industrial sewing machines, garment printers, reducers, gears, and machine tools. The Network and Contents Business segment provides karaoke systems, content-delivery systems, and content services. The Domino Business segment offers coding, marking, and digital printing equipment. The Others segment engages in the sale and leasing of real estate. The company was founded by Kanekichi Yasui in April 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

