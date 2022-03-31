Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.78. 1,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,216. Criteo has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,739 shares of company stock worth $74,452 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,095,000 after buying an additional 1,901,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 794,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $16,431,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,276,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,450,000 after purchasing an additional 358,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.