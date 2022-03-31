Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 25,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

