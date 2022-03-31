Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 25,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
