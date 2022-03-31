Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of CS stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,023 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

