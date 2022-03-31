Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.
Shares of CS stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.41.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
