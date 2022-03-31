Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €24.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.37) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Renault in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Renault in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.38 ($41.08).

EPA RNO opened at €24.74 ($27.19) on Monday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($110.66). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.68.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

