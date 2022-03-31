Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CS. BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

CS traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.85. 8,678,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,847,923. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,516 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 446,133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 438,965 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 423,076 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

