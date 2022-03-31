Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Credicorp stock opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.75.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 264,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388,546 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 367,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

