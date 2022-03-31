Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.32.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $576.47. 2,084,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $348.84 and a twelve month high of $578.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.