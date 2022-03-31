Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CAO Greg J. Thor Sells 2,333 Shares

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,738,000 after purchasing an additional 649,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,949,000 after purchasing an additional 361,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,773,000 after acquiring an additional 178,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.