Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the February 28th total of 4,830,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CNR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. 1,449,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

