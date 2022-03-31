Cormark Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.39% from the stock’s current price.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAV stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.82. 137,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,297. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.28 and a twelve month high of C$9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Stephen Balog acquired 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$544,712.52.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.