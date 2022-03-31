Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:CLB opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 2.77. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.