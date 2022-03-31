Contrasting Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movano and Electromed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($1.51) -1.83 Electromed $35.76 million 2.97 $2.36 million $0.22 56.59

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -50.78% -47.99% Electromed 4.94% 5.77% 5.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Movano and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electromed beats Movano on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano (Get Rating)

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers. The company was founded by Robert D. Hansen and Craig N. Hansen in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, MN.

