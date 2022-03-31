Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $225.88

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $225.88 and last traded at $225.88, with a volume of 52 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.88.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of -752.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.36.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -920.00%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

