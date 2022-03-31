Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CONN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 61,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,221. The stock has a market cap of $459.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.