Conning Inc. Sells 78 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA opened at $254.96 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.21 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.65. The company has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

