Conning Inc. Sells 678 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 78,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

WM stock opened at $159.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.94 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

