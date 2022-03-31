Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

AFL opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.