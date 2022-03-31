Conning Inc. Invests $186,000 in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,436 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

PBCT opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

People's United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

