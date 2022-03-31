Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.