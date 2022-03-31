Conning Inc. Has $52.32 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,334 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average of $156.53. The company has a market cap of $414.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

