Conning Inc. Has $474,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 160.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,957 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $235,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Paychex by 7.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.74 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

