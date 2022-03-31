Conning Inc. Has $450,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $510.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.23 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.17.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

