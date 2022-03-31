Conning Inc. Has $415,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of MPC opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

