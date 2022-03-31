Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $13,446.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.48 or 1.00098105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00064798 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.00338973 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00138678 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00032763 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,799,468 coins and its circulating supply is 11,908,074 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

