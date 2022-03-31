Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.59. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,270,000 after purchasing an additional 155,502 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

