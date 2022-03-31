Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

CPSI opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $35,316.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $230,745. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.