Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

OTC:CMPX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

