Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CMPGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.54) to GBX 2,100 ($27.51) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,950 ($25.54) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,642. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

