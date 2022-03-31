Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) to announce $23.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.51 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $21.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $100.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.80 million to $106.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $123.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. 58,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,744. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,374,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

