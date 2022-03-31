Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,165 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $86,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $83.36 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

