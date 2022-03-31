Community Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average of $130.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.80.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.