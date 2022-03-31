Community Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.14.

Target stock opened at $221.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

