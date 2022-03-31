Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.66) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRZBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €7.00 ($7.69) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.67) to €7.80 ($8.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
