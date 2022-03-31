Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.66) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRZBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €7.00 ($7.69) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.67) to €7.80 ($8.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

