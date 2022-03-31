Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

