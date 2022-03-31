Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,768 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $313.86 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.