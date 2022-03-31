Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Shares Up 0.2%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 25,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 34,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,503,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 280,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,500,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

